S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $438.68

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $438.68 and last traded at $436.91, with a volume of 2682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $436.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.