SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $361,229.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $361,229.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

