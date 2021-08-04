SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 1.6% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $950,600.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,233,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

