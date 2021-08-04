SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,591,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,479,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,297,000 after purchasing an additional 208,190 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,118,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. 18,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,530. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

