SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.82. 319,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,923. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $351.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

