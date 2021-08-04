SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 36,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,494. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

