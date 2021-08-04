SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.5% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,560,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,643,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 40,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,211. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.