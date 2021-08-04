SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,779. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

