SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.