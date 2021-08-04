Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034193 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00257836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006234 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin's total supply is 26,245,632 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

