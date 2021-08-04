Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,640 to GBX 4,100. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spectris traded as high as GBX 3,714 ($48.52) and last traded at GBX 3,688 ($48.18), with a volume of 465575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,637 ($47.52).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,687.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is -4.46%.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

