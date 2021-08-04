Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

