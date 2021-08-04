Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,191.82

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $29,191.82 and $6,469.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00360955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

