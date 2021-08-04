Spendcoin (SPND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

