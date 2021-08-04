Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15,270.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £152.70 ($199.50) and last traded at £152.35 ($199.05), with a volume of 42294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £151.95 ($198.52).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 64.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £334.86.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

