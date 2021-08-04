Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.24-3.30 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 697,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

