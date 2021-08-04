Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sprott to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 79,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,391. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $922.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

