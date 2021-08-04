Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter.

Sprott stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.95. 1,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. Sprott has a one year low of C$35.86 and a one year high of C$57.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price objective on Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

