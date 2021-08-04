Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 161,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

