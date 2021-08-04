Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

SPT stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

