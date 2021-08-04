Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.40. 15,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,394. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -189.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.