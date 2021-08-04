Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 3306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.
The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.
SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.06 and a beta of 1.03.
About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.