Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 3306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.06 and a beta of 1.03.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.