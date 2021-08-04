Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.09.

NYSE:SQ opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.82. Square has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

