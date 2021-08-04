SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.46.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

