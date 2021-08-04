SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $79.71.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.46.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
