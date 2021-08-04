SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS.

SSNC stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.46.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.