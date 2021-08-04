SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,203 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $16.43.

Several analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

