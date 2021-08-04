Stabilize (STBZ) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $193,422.47 and approximately $284.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stabilize alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

STBZ is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stabilize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stabilize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stabilize and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.