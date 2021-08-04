StackOs 1-Day Volume Tops $334,426.00 (STACK)

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One StackOs coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StackOs has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $334,426.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StackOs has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StackOs Coin Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,293,513 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

