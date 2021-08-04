Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $87.57 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,401,935 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

