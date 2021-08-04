Stafi Market Cap Reaches $10.35 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $5.40 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034243 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00256583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

