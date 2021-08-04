Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $1.52 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,696,674 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

