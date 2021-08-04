Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.35.

Stantec stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 110,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

