Star Equity (STRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Star Equity stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,004. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

