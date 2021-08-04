Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. 351,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

