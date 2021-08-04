StarTek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

