State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 755 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,126,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $154.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.56. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

