State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,751 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

THG opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,035 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

