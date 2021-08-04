State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

