State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

