State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Datto worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datto alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.