State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

AMP opened at $259.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.