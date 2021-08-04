State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.54 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

