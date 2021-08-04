State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,411.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 515,720 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,807,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $59,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

