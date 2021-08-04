State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $192.98 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,143.85 and a beta of 0.65.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

