State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,466 shares of company stock worth $3,083,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

