State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.31 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.66.

ADC opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

