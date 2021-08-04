State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

