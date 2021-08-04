State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

