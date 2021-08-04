State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 145.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

