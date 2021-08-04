State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

